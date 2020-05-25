For more than three years we have heard from some government officials and the media at large, that the Trump Administration had colluded with Russia. But the facts were recently exposed after it was learned that many of the government officials when under-oath and in testimony to Congress, admitted that there was not a shred of evidence of collusion. None.
But what did the American public see and hear from Rep. Adam Schiff, from CIA chief John Brennan, from DNI James Clapper and from Mr. James Comey? That there supposedly was definite and solid evidence of collusion. Really?
Where is the truth from these past government officials and what are we Americans to believe? We certainly should not believe the deep state or CNN, CNBC, NBC or CBS media.
The truth will prevail in the near term and maybe there also will be accountability for the exposed liars. For over 300 years some people in this nation have lied and many truths have been suppressed, but never has the America public accepted that its government and media be continual liars when the facts are quite different.
Let's not start now. We should acknowledge the facts are often suppressed by the media to best understand the truths upon which to base our daily decisions and outlook.
A. Budnick
Aiken