Check out this scenario and see if it doesn’t sound familiar.
There’s a raging fire and victims are being transported to hospital as the head of public safety looks on.
He won’t allow additional trucks to deploy to fight the blaze, but he has a plan to add additional beds for fire victims and to remove other non-fire patients from hospital – since his strategy is to let the fire burn itself out.
This is akin to Gov. McMaster's plan for dealing with the daily increasing number of coronavirus infections; stop all elective surgeries and provide additional beds if hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 cases. That’s it. The entire plan.
Sounds like a notorious Roman emperor watching his entire domain burn, but can McMaster play the fiddle.
Ed Conover
Aiken