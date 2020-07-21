If Gov. Henry McMaster wants schools to open five days per week he has to do his part first and mandate masks. He cannot ask school children, school teachers and school administrators to put their actual lives on the line while he refuses to risk a small amount of his political life. He is in Trump's pocket and always has been. Time to exercise some individual backbone, Governor.
For the sake of our school kids and teachers, Gov. McMaster must issue that executive order and require masks in public places and in stores. CDC Director Robert Redfield said the pandemic could be under control in a matter of weeks if everyone wore a mask.
Let's get the coronavirus pandemic under control before risking the lives of our school children, teachers, and their grandparents.
Johnny Walker
Aiken