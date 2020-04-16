Aikens Mayor Rick Osbon saved lives in our little burg by declaring a State of Emergency in the month of March. When it was obvious that coronavirus is spread by both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. In my opinion our mayor was extremely brave when he asked that residents keep their distance.
I’m very upset that some of the small businesses that have closed might not be able to make it through this pandemic. But to tell the truth I’d rather see a half dozen shuttered shops in Aiken than see a half dozen refrigerated trailers in the parking lot at the local hospital.
Thank you Mr. Mayor for your leadership, I probably don’t agree with everything that our mayor does, but with this so far I do.
James Horch
Aiken