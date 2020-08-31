School is open. Hooray! As a retired Aiken County teacher I can still remember the excitement. I would stay up far past my usual bedtime to ensure that my children and I were prepared for our first day. Several of them shared that same excitement, and several would rather learn from home, if they could.
This letter is not intended to be about me, but rather to share my prayer and to ask others to join in supporting everyone associated with educating our children.
The word school is derived from a Greek word, originally meaning "leisure" but for an employee (teacher, nurse, bus driver, food server, etc.) there is no time for leisure. Education is a serious, purposeful undertaking for everyone involved in the process – and that does include the students.
Although for many of us the first day of school will be different this year, consider my motto: “Make it work!” Yet, also remember the corollary: Work can be rewarding, and yes, even fun.
I recommend the short story “The Fun They Had,” written by renowned science fiction author Isaac Asimov. It envisions and contracts future learning with our familiar school experience. It is far less fictional today than at any time before, but whatever form learning may take, we may still hunger for “the fun they had.”
Mary Mason
Aiken