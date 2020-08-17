I read the letter “City should drop the mask mandate” by Richard Rustad, and I would like to share some information with him so he could better understand my understanding of the situation.
This is a new virus, but we are learning more about it every day and there is now general agreement that the primary mechanism for the spread of the disease is airborne.
When you cough, sneeze or even talk loud, airborne particles (including the virus if you are infected) go out as far as 6 or more feet from your face.
When you wear a mask the flow of air is disrupted and doesn’t travel out more than a foot or so from your face.
People infected with the virus are not aware of their infection and are capable of spreading the virus for more than a week before they get to feeling sick.
The best way for me to keep from getting the virus from you is to stay home and avoid contact with you. That isn’t practical if I need to go to the store at the same time you are there. If we both wear a mask while in the store it is less likely that I will breath virus that you exhale.
There is new evidence that suggests that the amount of virus that I inhale determines if I get sick and even how sick I get. If you are wearing a mask while we pass while shopping I am going to inhale less of what you exhale.
In light of this information the city passed the ordinance to require masks in enclosed areas. The purpose of this ordinance is to encourage people who are reluctant to wear masks to do so and go give store owners the power to refuse entrance to people who refuse to wear a mask. The police are not going to arrest you for not wearing a mask, but if you attempt to force your way into a store that requires wearing a mask for entrance, the police now have the authority to keep you from entering.
I personally feel more comfortable shopping in a store when everyone is wearing a mask and appreciate the efforts of the city council for passing this ordinance.
Douglas Leader
Aiken