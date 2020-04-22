April 22, 2020
Half a century ago the idea of Earth Day was born.
Awakening a sense of urgency, now an extreme emergency.
A demand for change for the health of our environment
Altering the course of history.
An Earth – pure, pristine, clean, and green,
A world once so peaceful and serene.
Now taken for granted.
Earth offers us life sustaining gifts
Food, air, water, sea and sky –
Resources used as if in an unending supply.
To “save the planet” now a public outcry
Neglect and abuse will assure its demise
The inherent result yields no surprise.
It is not our intent this earth to destroy;
What life saving means are we to employ?
We are in this together, so let us each do our part.
The question? Where do we start? How to make our mark?
Our goal to preserve, respect and care of Mother Earth –
Turn an empty lot into a park.
Plant a community vegetable garden.
Plant a tree, a flower.
You decide where, how, and when.
We are grateful for clean air and water –
For verdant fields, a habitat for wildlife.
For precious wild lands to be protected.
Be a responsible citizen. Do your part
Don't litter! Reclaim, Reuse, Recycle!
Let's make sure that we will have an Earth to celebrate.
And so, Dear World, Happy 50th B'Earth Day!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate