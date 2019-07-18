Marijuana in not a medicine?
After reading a recent front page article about SLED Chief Mark Keel’s visit to Aiken on July 1, I feel it is necessary to correct some of the misinformation. I first want to address his comments that “Marijuana is not a medicine” and that (legislating medicine) “has never been done before in our history.”
Marijuana has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years and was sold in pharmacies from 1850-1937 when prohibition began. Currently, 34 states have laws that allow patients legal access to cannabis for medicinal use. None of these states have sought to repeal these laws since they were enacted. In 2014, the South Carolina General Assembly almost unanimously passed a bill to legalize cannabis oil with low THC content for patients with epilepsy. DHEC was authorized to administer cannabis to patients with cancer and glaucoma in 1980. This was also done through the legislative process. This has been done before.
Chief Keel also stated, “Every time a medicine gets approved by the FDA, it goes through a series of tests.” Federal barriers to researching cannabis make testing nearly impossible. The two cannabis products that have been approved by the FDA are isolated or synthesized compounds that are 100% reproducible and were tested only to treat specific conditions.
The cannabis plant contains hundreds of compounds and has been shown to treat multitudes of conditions. This means whole-plant cannabis doesn’t fit the FDA’s definition of a drug and, therefore, will never receive a blanket-approval as medicine. There are, however, many FDA-approved drugs, such as opioids, that are causing addiction and death. Meanwhile, there has never been a documented death caused directly by marijuana use.
Chief Keel described medical marijuana as a “social experiment” with a negative impact. How is improving quality of life negative? Cannabis can act as a non-addictive substitute for those suffering with chronic conditions. Many South Carolina residents, including some of my friends, have had to resort to using marijuana to relieve their chronic pain in order to avoid opioid addiction and terrible side effects. Otherwise law-abiding citizens are taking a chance of using an unsafe street product and breaking the law in order to function. States with legal medical cannabis programs have reduced the number of opioid-related deaths due to fewer opioid prescriptions.
Regulation is needed to assure patients are getting safe products. The Compassionate Care Act addresses this. More research is needed. But not to determine if cannabis should be used as medicine, but how best to utilize this God-given plant and its compounds to treat specific conditions.
Finally, Chief Keel spoke about the drug trafficking, drug overdose scenes and deaths from opioid overdose. Why isn’t Chief Keel dealing with the South Carolina drug trafficking problem instead of traveling around the state spreading false information about a piece of legislation that has the potential to improve or even save the lives of thousands of South Carolinians?
M.C. Snyder
Aiken