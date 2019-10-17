Most people have never heard of businessman Tom Steyer. He is currently on a television blitz of ads running for president. He is a progressive Democrat – need I say more.
In one of his ads he states that he is for term limits. He continues the ad with that as proof of needed term limits that he has six words for you: Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley.
Well, I have six words for Mr. Steyer as more proof of needed term limits: Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Dianne Feinstein.
And being the nice guy that I am I will throw in six more words for you: Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings.
Be careful when you start throwing out names.
Ron Lilly
Aiken