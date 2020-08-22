Robert Stubblefield's recent letter titled “DeVine makes good points in column” stimulates me to respond with a long held similar point. His letter states, “When the government finally gets rid of all requirements for people to be identified by race, we will bolster the enlightenment ideal of individualism and systematic racism will be no more.”
This idea is a step in the right direction but will not eliminate racism. My opinion on this subject will be expressed by providing a story from a current historical fiction pamphlet I am working on titled “Common Sense Revisited”. That pamphlet relates a conversation between a current systemic thinker (Systemus) and a knowledgeable person from the past that Systemus has requested from the great beyond. Think George Bailey’s prayer for help in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the conversation George Bailey has with Clarence the angel with no wings. Systemus prayerfully requests an informed resource from our founding time and receives a positive response in the person Abigail Adams to engage in an earthly conversation with him.
During this conversations Systemus questions Abigail about why our founders would include the statement of “All men are created equal” in our Declaration of Independence and go on to create a constitutional government with racism built in which is an anathema to equality.
Abigail explains to Systemus that she views that dichotomy as a reversal of the message intended from the Greek myth “Pandora’s Box." In that myth when Pandora opens the box evils escape and closes the box with only hope remaining in the box to deal with the escaped evils. Abigail explains that she was familiar with the person who penned those lines in our certificate of birth, the Declaration of Independence, and believes that those words was his way of letting hope escape from the box and the evils that remained in the box would have to be dealt with to realize that hope.
When Systemus questions Abigail about this hope she explains that there was a near term and a future hope built into that eternal statement. The near term was that this Declaration assured that a war would be fought. I think Thomas Jefferson knew that men who fight a war for no reason fight one kind of war. He also knew that men who fight for a reason fight another. Hope was all the founders had to offer those who would do their fighting and save the founders lives, fortunes and sacred honors.
Jefferson believed his rhetoric at some level but was unable to achieve that standard in his own life. The future Hope in his Declaration was a clarion call to future generations to view each other as equals.
Our constitution now provides that opportunity after experiencing many evils that remained in the box when hope escaped. Eliminating laws that require race as an identifier could help. The only hope for racism to be no more is to cause people to see each other as equals.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken