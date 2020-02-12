There are some incongruities in the latest mall property proposal. I’m going on record believing that Aiken doesn’t need more luxury apartments charging “market rate and above.” Not sure we need another hotel, either.
We needed the shops and restaurants that were in the first proposal but which will apparently now never come to fruition. I’m also curious to know how Belk and Books-a-Million can remain open once the demolition starts. There was mention of moving those businesses while the demo was ongoing, but to where? Even if it was to another location in the existing mall, where would they go once the demo is complete? Hoping that this muddy situation will become clearer soon.
Bill Beckert
Aiken