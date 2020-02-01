I was appalled to pick up the newspaper this morning to read that Aiken is now planning to use the Aiken Mall property for luxury apartments and upscale retail and dining – really? It is best to remember that we live in a community of diversified income and should cater to all, not just the wealthy. The youth and young adults in our community have absolutely nowhere to go for entertainment and we wonder why they all end up in Augusta or Columbia.
They go to Stars and Strikes for family bowling, food and arcade games, they go to Defy’s trampoline park, they go to Skateway of Augusta or Red Wing Rollerway to roller skate, they go to Dave and Buster’s for family entertainment, and I could go on and on. What does Aiken have to offer other than a movie theater? I truly believe that the property at the Aiken Mall could have been put to better use in our community. You want to keep young adults in our community? You need to make a change.
Patty Clarke
Aiken