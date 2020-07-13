The governor may have found an incentive that works more than pleading for common sense. I heard on national sports radio that he said unless this virus is contained by people wearing masks and social distancing, there will probably be no football this year.
There might be an opportunity to spur greater mask wearing if some influential media were to sponsor a friendly contest between the Gamecock Club and the other booster club to sign up pledges to wear masks. Whichever signs up the most pledges gets to play football.
Ed Conover
Aiken