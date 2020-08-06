I am writing this letter in response to John Karas' letter regarding our education system and today's youth. I was offended by his letter as an educator and as a parent. He forgets that we are taxpayers, too. He also forgets that our youth are taxpayers if they work part-time jobs to help get through high school, tech school and college as well as help support their families. I would also like to remind Mr. Karas that a retired citizen helped to pay the taxes for schools when he was a boy in school.
Any South Carolina taxpayer can visit the S.C. Department of Education's website to review the social studies curriculum for the state. You may also make an appointment with the Aiken County Public School District office to review the curriculum and textbooks for American history.
The American education system is not perfect. It was not perfect when I graduated in 1989, nor was it perfect when Mr. Karas went to school. In fact, it was only in 1970 when the last public schools integrated in South Carolina.
Schools began to change the way they taught American history during the 1960s. They recognized the need to include the Native American and Black history movements to the curriculum. As American history moves forward so too does the way schools teach it. We all need to "get up off our collective backsides" and help the American education system.
Schools are always looking for volunteers. Due to COVID-19, this year will be different for volunteering at public schools, but I encourage you to reach out to see how you can make a difference.
Alison Carpenter
Aiken