Kudos to the Standard for the great article in the July 7 edition on our frightening nuclear waste storage problem at the SRS. As far as I’m concerned, this is journalism at its best. The same edition also contained yet another letter to the editor bashing our president, this time referencing the list of nearly 11,000 lies that the Washington Post claims Donald Trump has told since entering office, as well as the Mueller Report despite the fact that AG Barr has ruled it contains absolutely no probable cause required to charge anyone in the Trump campaign or White House with Russian collusion in the last election or obstruction of justice with respect to the two-year Mueller investigation. The Post’s so-called “Fact Checker” site bizarrely lists all alleged falsehoods told by the president during his administration, with an explanation of why they are indeed false. Reading through dozens of these incidents, I see almost nothing but opinion-based disputes about his factual base or outright lies by the fact checkers themselves. Also included are intentional exaggerations told by the president in jest, par for the course among American politicians. The so-called mainstream media no longer follows the principles contained in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics (available online), choosing to slant over 90% negative in all reporting on the president and his administration, while denying, if not ignoring, his many amazing accomplishments in less than three years now in office. Why won't everyone just stick to the facts?
Junius Stearns
Aiken