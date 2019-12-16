South Carolina isn’t the biggest of states but is full of natural wonders, some of the greatest rivers in the nation, and great local and state parks. I’ve always cared a great deal about conservation and, for me, the outdoors is a way of life. I’m not the only one – nearly 60% of South Carolinians enjoy outdoor activities each year and we are more likely to enjoy outdoor activities like fishing, cycling, and kayaking than average states.
All that makes a big impact, too. Outdoor recreation in the Palmetto State supports more jobs than the auto industry, employing more than 151,000 people. Outdoor recreation has a $16 billion impact on the economy from consumer spending and generates more than $4 billion in salary and wages each year.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal program that builds and preserves public parks, outdoors access and sensitive historic and cultural sites. With hundreds of millions of dollars funneled into South Carolina parks and public spaces under the LWCF, it’s clear this program helps support a vital part of our economy – and we need to protect it.
The LWCF doesn’t come from taxpayer money, but Congress has been diverting money that should have gone to our communities to build and conserve parks. It’s time Congress stops taking money from our communities and fully implements this program. With hundreds of thousands of jobs on the line, you’d hope that would be a priority for our elected leaders in Washington, D.C.
Jack Wetzel
Aiken