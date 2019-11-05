I am currently helping a friend who has health issues and restricted mobility. As we have worked through many issues with the help of the Community Long Term Care Program, Trinity Home Health, the wound clinic at Aiken Regional and her doctors, there are two pharmacists that have been tremendously helpful.
Lauren Watson, who is a pharmacists at TLC Medical Centre on Silver Bluff Road, is always so willing to help, no matter how busy she is. She, along with TLC's home delivery program, have been a blessing.
Jay Watts at Family Pharmacy on Newberry Street always has a smile and a willingness to make things easy. His “curbside” program for the administration of immunizations, is also a blessing in our situation. To both of these individuals, I want to say a sincere thank you for their help.
Caroline Hale
Aiken