Lindsey Graham seems to be in a panic these days. As a member of “Team Graham” – a clever title that has been bestowed upon me (and countless others) by Lindsey’s fundraising staff to induce me to contribute ever more to the campaign, I have become inundated with email pitches from Graham’s campaign staff pleading for money to help Lindsey ward off a Democratic Party’s extremely well financed effort to oust him from office.
Most of the pitches to me have gone unanswered. I have responded to a few, however, by reminding Lindsey’s staff that the Senator well over a year ago announced publicly that he would call before his committee, yet never has, the inside the beltway, Washington deep state actors – such as Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Rosenstein, McCabe, Strzok, Yates – reportedly involved in nefarious actions to nullify the results of the 2016 presidential election and remove President Trump from office. Until such time that he does, I will not donate a single penny to any Lindsey appeal for campaign funds.
Over the years, Lindsey Graham has been at best a frustrating public servant. Often, he has risen to the occasion by actively supporting conservative policies and taken appropriate actions to further the conservative agenda. At other times, he has acted like (my god!) a rank-and-file Democrat. His dogged and intense support for and vote in favor of Brent Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court was more than admirable. It demonstrated a willingness to act (at least occasionally) in the best interests of his constituents. That was not the case, sad to say, when he voted to confirm Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to the U.S. Supreme Court
As a retired U.S. Army infantry officer, I tend to judge the worth of a person by one simple criteria: Can I trust and rely on that individual to share a foxhole with me? When Lindsey’s name comes to mind… well, I’ll let the reader decide.
James G. Clapp
Aiken