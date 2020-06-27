My wife and I enjoy international travel. We have been looking for a unique place to travel, when low and behold the 196th country of the world was created recently. This country, Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), was carved out of the city of Seattle, Washington. Thanks to Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan, CHAZ has been ceded six downtown blocks of the city of Seattle. Major networks have applauded this new country and have suggested that Americans celebrate it. I have to say thank you to our Democratic legislators; my wife and I can now visit a totally new country. Also, thanks to the residents and business owners that gave away their properties.
Seriously, how can these elected officials allow outlaws to take over a city? I am so saddened to see this happen to a U.S. city. Add to this the destruction of statues, monuments, private property and civil properties, I ask where are our leaders? Democratic, liberal leaders are allowing this in major cities across the U.S. To balance this, Republican leaders, where are you to denounce this activity? I guess I will get out our passports and visit CHAZ and perhaps other future countries carved out of other U.S. territory.
Ed Sabo
Aiken