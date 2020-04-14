A couple of months ago, I posted my concerns about kids tracking across my yard on their way to school. This was a mistake. Even though they were walking as close as 5 feet to our front door and the fact that it was also a matter of respect for others, I failed to recognize what was important. And that’s not like me.
As someone who sacrificed and invested much in support of young people; as someone who was often seen in the courthouses and jails helping a struggling child avoid a permanent record; as much as I’ve supported enrichment and tutoring programs, I missed it. Then one day, as I was getting in my “Benz” (noted for a reason, not pride), a young man was walking by. He angled toward the shortcut across our yard.
At that moment, I asked him did he want a lift. He said, Yessir please!” We introduced ourselves and as usual, I asked him about school. He was very polite, mannerly, well-spoken. He said he was a junior, played football and was planning to go to college. He reminded me of my high school self. Of course, you know I had to tell him I was an athlete as well. I was truly blessed by the conversation. In fact, I shared that I was a pastor and he said he would visit one Sunday.
The point I want to make here is, how much time we had to converse. You see, The ride wasn’t a couple of blocks. And while it was only five minutes in riding, it was at least a 30 minute walk for this young man. God had just spoken to me.
The point is this; I was reminded that when these children crossed our yard, they were asking for a break. Forget the yard, I have always advocated for children. I remember how energetically they traversed across our yard after walking long ways, in the cold. They were going to school. The very qualities we pray be instilled in our children, they were displaying right in front of me.
A teacher shared with me how smart and progressive two of the children who often came by were in their schoolwork. I will always remember the ride I gave the teenager. And I thank God for adjusting my thinking.
The yard is just not that important. I miss the children walking to school. I miss seeing their positive energy as they pursued their goals. Let’s never dim their hope.
Rev. Lester A. Smalls
Aiken