“Let me make you smile.” Because if we lose the ability to laugh, we’ve lost – period. As Erma Bombeck said so aptly, “Where humor goes, there goes civilization.” And with a new era in our collective human experience come new words to describe unique situations.
For example, hearing too many quaran-tales (contradictory or erroneous reports about the virus) can make us quaran-testy, especially when we’re in the midst of quaran-terror –unexpectedly homeschooling our children. And some households include quaran-teens, who resist, protest and jump out of windows to escape the confines of home. Yet it’s all so quaran-tentative because we don’t know how long it will last. But one thing we can be pretty sure of: there will be many an unplanned quaran-Tina or quaran-Tony born this coming December!
Meanwhile, the corporate wardrobe collects dust and moths, and we’ve discovered quaran-trendy instead – the oversized tee, the stretchy joggers, flip-flips and, of course, no bra, no make-up. Oh, and how could I forget? We also need a mask to coordinate with every outfit or give that unexpected “pop” of color. And I fear many of us might have quaran-tosis because, after all, 6 feet gives us lots of leeway; maybe daily mouthwash just isn’t necessary. Then there’s hair: how many of us have quaran-tresses and quaran-tints? Because without hairdressers we’ve had to – shall we say –“crimp-provise.”
And, oh, the temptation to munch – constantly. What none of us will be when this is over: quaran-tiny. In fact, we may have worn a quaran-ten before, but we’ll be a quaran-ton by fall. And who’s been tempted to have one-too-many quaran-tinis for attitude adjustment? Definitely some of our finely held social mores are being challenged. For example, why not quaran-toot, everyone? Eat beans with no social anxiety. No one cares. But do not get a quaran-toothache because there will be no one to help you.
In closing, let’s agree not to quaran-tell, shame those whose pandemic choices differ from ours. After all, we’re a quaran-team. The virus is no respecter of person, position, or political affiliation. And may we all use our quaran-time well. (Oy, there’s so much of it.) And together we will seek the Holy Grail: quaran-toilet paper.
For now, I leave you a quaran-toast from "Fiddler on the Roof": "To life; to life; l’chayim; l’chayim, l’chayim; to life."
Lorraine Ray
Aiken