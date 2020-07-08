When elected officials are derelict in their duties and allowed to stay in office then the system breaks down.
The Black Lives Matter movement is guilty of persecuting the police because they want justice for those wronged by bad cops. In their quest to protest they have involved numerous people who had nothing to do with their movement, making them victims of anarchy.
I for one have had enough of demands from anarchists who don’t really want their demands to be met. If protesters were serious and honest and went to politicians and law enforcement officials instead of rioting and protesting in the streets, I would be more impressed, but what they chose was death and destruction, creating chaos and division.
The Black victims of police wrongdoing were used as an excuse to loot and destroy property while taking the lives of the innocent. These acts surpassed the injustices they were protesting about.
Many states have laws that require a permit to protest but chose not to enforce them. That falls on the politicians for not enforcing their laws, making the people victims of crime and destruction of their businesses and property.
This is intolerable to say the least. Those guilty of allowing their cities and states to become combat zones should be prosecuted. I have created a petition online at petitions.whitehouse.gov to prosecute governors and mayors for violating their oaths of office and the several laws they ignored to protect their citizens. If you care about your country then please sign the petition.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville