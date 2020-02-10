It was almost refreshing, almost being the key word, to read Mr. Jack DeVine’s Jan. 22 column on the impeachment of Donald Trump. But more on DeVine’s comments later.
What was not refreshing was reading Mr. Pete Palmere’s Jan. 21 column, whereby he published a scathing article critical of not just the Democrats but specifically Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Palmere referred to Pelosi as taking a solemn undertaking to forge ahead to save the country from a “despot.” In further comments, Palmere said of Pelosi her 1. Insidious hatred of Trump; 2. Egregious display of evil; 3. An act that befits the devil; 4. Twisting the knife in Trump’s back; 5. Purely devilish; 6. Pure evil; and 7. Sinister. Wow, there’s sure a lot of anger there.
Apparently Palmere did not attend DeVine’s library discussion about political partisanship. I was not one of DeVine’s invitees either, but he reported his focus was on the challenge to find common ground whereby people can bridge the gap and pull together. Perhaps Palmere will be invited to DeVine’s next discussion group.
DeVine’s new column references the Obama and Medvedev conversation of December 2012 and takes great liberty to bend the truth (a lot) to draw a comparison with Trump’s request of Zelenskiy for dirt on the Bidens. Yes, according to reports, verifiable by Google/Snopes, Obama said to Medvedev that he would have more flexibility after the 2012 elections regarding the installation of the U.S.-led NATO missile defense system in Europe. Medvedev agreed, and yes, that would be a quid pro quo. Under Obama’s leadership, regardless of continued Russian objections, the U.S.-led NATO missile defense system was finally launched in Europe.
DeVine wants us to believe that the Obama/Medvedev conversation is comparable to Trump asking Zelenskiy to announce an investigation of corruption into the Biden’s. Trump held up the release of $4 million in military missile aid to Ukraine to enhance Zelenskiy’s investigation. Would dirt on the Biden’s enhance Trump’s reelection efforts? You decide.
So let’s compare. Did Obama ask Medvedev for dirt on his republican opponent, Mitt Romney? Did Obama enhance his reelection or gain any personal political benefit from the installation of the NATO missile defense system in Europe? Were there national security implications with the Obama/Medvedev conversation? Yes! Absolutely! Finalizing the installation of the U.S.-led NATO missile defense system provides safety to the Europeans as well as the U.S.
On another comment, Devine wants us to believe that the Constitution gives the executive branch unlimited power, but that is incorrect. DeVine knows very well that the Constitution, in article 1, section 2, clause 5, states “the House shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” Again, read it for yourself. You don’t need to take DeVine’s or my word for it.
We need to educate ourselves regarding these columns. Don’t allow yourselves to be duped into believing comments that are not truthful or half truthful. Read.
Fred Hoefle
Aiken