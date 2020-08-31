I would like to invite Colin Kaepernick and any others who choose to kneel before the national anthem to join me in a live streamed studio session. As usual, they would be permitted to kneel as the national anthem played quietly in the background. The only request would be that they answer the four simple questions, below:
1. What government sacrificed 117,000 soldiers' lives in WWI to protect your freedom and the freedom you now enjoy?
2. What government sacrificed 406,000 soldiers' lives in WWII to protect your freedom and the freedom you now enjoy?
3. What government sacrificed 94,000 soldiers' lives in the Korean War and the Vietnam War to stop the spread of communism into Southeast Asia and to protect your freedom and the freedom you now enjoy?
4. What government sacrificed 360,000 Union soldiers' lives in the Civil War, including 40,000 black soldier’s lives, to abolish slavery and to protect the freedom you now enjoy?
Again, the reason for the U.S. government’s involvement in these wars (and others) wasn’t to plunder riches from defeated countries or to conquer and expand our territory. The sole purpose was to protect the sovereignty and freedom we now enjoy.
In conclusion, I would ask each kneeling participant to step up to the microphone and recite all of the reasons why he chooses to kneel in disrespect of our national anthem.
Terrence Lafferty
Aiken