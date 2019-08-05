Willing and able are two attributes I use to describe John Klecker, City Council candidate for District 3. John serves on numerous committees and organizations in Aiken. I know John best through his service as a volunteer mentor and officer in the Greater Aiken SCORE Chapter. SCORE (Service Corps Of Retired Executives) is an organization dedicated to supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs. SCORE volunteers provide this support to both for-profit and nonprofit organizations throughout the CSRA region.
John has a great understanding for what it takes to be successful in small business, including the important contributions they provide to the community.
This takes experience and empathy. John has both.
Aiken needs leaders who can balance and prioritize the needs of our community. Building a city that maintains character and charm, while setting the stage for reasonable, planned economic growth is an ongoing challenge.
Helping to chart these next steps for a thriving and growing community has never been more important.
John Klecker will be a highly valued addition to our City Council. I urge District 3 residents to vote for John in the Aug. 13 primary.
John Carman
Aiken