I am very pleased that three Republicans have decided to run for the seat I am vacating. At the Aiken Standard Forum on Tuesday night, I was most impressed with John Klecker, whom I appointed to the Planning Commission in February.
To explain why he was running, John described his community involvement wherever he has lived. As a sport coach, volunteer tax preparer, SCORE volunteer helping current businesses survive and new businesses succeed, serving the Houndslake Neighborhood Association, or working with the Aiken Council of Neighborhoods, John has willingly served his community.
When asked about tax increases, he suggested an active effort to bring some of the roughly 6,000 donut holes into the city as a better way to increase revenue for the city.
When asked what his most important issue was, he focused on the quality of the neighborhoods and the enforcement of the recent City Council approved property maintenance ordinance. John also expressed his strong support for Aiken Public Safety, based upon his recent conversation with Chief Barranco and his son Michael’s volunteer efforts with ADPS.
Finally, he expanded on the senior financial management experience he would bring to council to employ sophisticated financial tools and fiscal restraint to deal with future economic development.
He has earned my wholehearted endorsement as the next member of Aiken City Council for District 3.
Dick Dewar
Aiken