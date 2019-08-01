I am writing to endorse John Klecker, a candidate for Aiken City Council District 3. I met John while president of the Aiken Council of Neighborhoods. When ACoN asked for volunteers from our member organizations to help with an open house honoring public safety and law enforcement personnel, John and his wife volunteered without hesitation and worked tirelessly with us.
I’ve seen firsthand John’s love for the Aiken community and his willingness to support community efforts. Neighborhood quality of life tops John’s list of priorities. He wants increased enforcement of property maintenance ordinances, especially as they relate to properties requiring demolition and dealing with nonconforming uses of homes in residential neighborhoods.
Aiken neighborhoods need continued strong support from City Council; therefore, I urge you to support and vote for John Klecker for Aiken City Council District 3 in the Aug. 13 primary.
Gary Yount
Aiken