I am a 63-year native of Aiken County and have lived and worked in Aiken for 30 years, living in Houndslake for over 20 years.
I met John Klecker through our work with the Houndslake Neighborhood Association and the Aiken Council of Neighborhoods. His work on the HNA Architectural Committee has been insightful, and Houndslake has benefited greatly from his personal expertise. As a representative volunteer for ACoN, he has helped spread the message of the need for safe, clean, strong, cohesive neighborhoods regardless of their price point. John truly cares about the preservation and maintenance of our neighborhoods.
John is very aware of the issues that neighborhoods face today with the nonconforming use of single family homes, like those residences being used as headquarters for commercial operations. Serving on City Council, John will work for enforcement of ordinances and advocate that neighborhood covenants be respected. As John said at the Aiken Standard forum, enforcing these ordinances already on our books will reduce crime, increase the value of our homes, increase the city’s tax base and increase the quality of life in all Aiken neighborhoods.
I believe it was Will Rogers who said something like this: If there are seven council members sitting around the table and they all always agree, then six of them are not needed. Ladies and gentlemen, the residents and neighborhoods of District 3 definitely need John Klecker. Please vote for John Klecker in the Aug. 13 District 3 primary.
Dr. Rocky L. Napier
Aiken