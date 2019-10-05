The local school superintendent and his staff have nothing to do with managing the construction and renovation of the schools as was written by Ms. Halvorsen on Sept. 22. This is done by the State Office of School Facilities under the S.C. Department of Education. They review all architectural plans and make inspections at the sites.
H.G Reynolds, headquartered in Aiken, specializes in school construction and has built and renovated most – if not all – of the local schools as well as numerous others throughout the state and in North Carolina. It would be their excellent construction management skills that have enabled the schools to be completed on time and on budget. The local voters are to be commended for approving the 1 cent sales tax and bond referendum. Aiken needed new/renovated schools to attract young families to the area.
I commend the school board for selecting King Laurence as interim superintendent. He has a wealth of local experience and has been associated with the district for 20-plus years. Hopefully he will bring integrity and honesty to the office of superintendent. If anything needs an outside investigation I believe it is the district office, particularly the past superintendent. Former employees who left also need to be interviewed.
Helen Randall
Aiken