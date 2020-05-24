In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it seems that acts of kindness, while bountiful in Aiken, might not get the level of appreciation it truly deserves. Or, maybe it’s receiving an unexpected gesture from a local business (that I’m quite sure has experienced lost revenue due to COVID-19) that made me reflect why even small acts of kindness really do matter.
To that end, I admit, a wordsmith I am not. However, when I’ve told other people about this story, they said it brought joy to them to hear me tell it and suggested that I send a letter to the editor. So, here I am. Before I share my story, I want to thank the Aiken Standard for featuring the lives of everyday Aiken residents who are working tirelessly to help others, many of them volunteers and especially now, often putting themselves at risk for the sake of the community. Yes, Aiken is home to many acts of kindness. Here’s another one for the record books about a local Aiken business, Floyd & Green Jewelers, and its salesperson, Jenny. Because showing kindness matters, and it’s contagious.
First let me first start by saying that I have never met the owners of Floyd & Green. I’d bet it’s also safe to say that I have not been a frequent shopper. In fact, in most cases it's been to fix a piece of jewelry or replace a battery in my watch. My family loves to tease me about my talking watch (it reminds me when I need to take my pills… which often is in the middle of dinner.) It’s not an expensive watch, but having retired many years ago, I really do need the reminder since my flip phone isn’t all that smart. The point is, while I’ve stopped in this store before, and have enjoyed great customer service, I certainly didn’t expect to receive the white glove service from a salesperson to help me order a watch battery.
Unfortunately, the problem was not a dead battery but a broken watch. Jenny spent a lot of time with me researching online for a replacement watch. I was given paperwork and told to pay for it when it arrived. When I returned to pick up my watch, imagine my complete surprise when Jenny said there was no charge. I asked her why and she said the owners of the store – Steven Floyd and Tom Williams said, “it was a nice thing to do.” Again, the watch isn’t expensive but I really need it. By the way, the watch wasn’t purchased from their supplier (remember, I had the paperwork) so Floyd & Green paid for it themselves. Go figure, kindness and integrity. Now that’s a class act from a local neighborhood retailer we can all be proud to support.
Leo Capria Jr.
Aiken