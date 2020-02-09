A more intellectually honest title for the Jan. 5's letter to the editor titled “Government is in the justice business” should have said “social justice.” Whether intended to justify “liberalism” (more accurately, “leftism”) or not, the article does, in fact, promote a leftist/Marxist ideology, whereby the government dictates what is and isn’t socially “just.”
Indeed, government should be in the justice business: Its job is to uphold laws currently on the books and to create new laws that uphold our Constitution as currently written, which is first and foremost to protect individual liberty. The tax cuts were instituted for all and, therefore, do not discriminate. Social justice laws discriminate. Furthermore, not all programs for the poor are effective, and many are wasteful and discriminatory toward certain groups and against others the “social justice police” deem worthy.
While I do agree that many poor people have limited opportunities and not all rich people are supplying jobs, it is not the government’s job to determine what is socially just. It is the government’s job to ensure that all have the same opportunities and not discriminate based on social status or other parameters. (In that sense, the income is tax is unconstitutional and should be abolished, but that’s another debate for another day.)
The author says, “One’s religious beliefs determine whether support for such policies are ‘greedy’ or ‘sinful.’" Exactly my point. So why should the government be in the “social justice” business? It’s up to the individual to do God’s work. With lower taxes, the righteous have more money to give to the poor. There are many rich people who give billions to charitable causes. And don’t discount time and effort, either. For those who choose not to be charitable, they have their character, consciences and souls to answer for. A true democratic republic (which America was founded on) – not a pure democracy, which can become and is becoming mob rule by majority in this country – promotes the idea of free will, which government has no business sticking its fingers in.
Maria Sullivan
Aiken