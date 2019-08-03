I have long appreciated Dick Dewar’s financial expertise and fiscal restraint on City Council. Aiken faces many opportunities and challenges, all of which involve some degree of financial impact. That’s why we support John Klecker to serve District 3 as city councilman.
John is a CPA, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in financial areas. John has solved problems and made improvements in many difficult financial situations, including working for Ernst and Young, one of the world’s leading accounting firms. His successful career in finance will make him an immediate significant contributor to City Council’s financial considerations.
I got to know John when he and his wife Kathy volunteered to help honor Aiken’s law enforcement personnel. John and Kathy care deeply about Aiken and our neighborhoods. John’s family also cares about the city; his son is a volunteer firefighter with the Aiken Department of Public Safety in addition to his job at the Savannah River Site. John’s daughter-in-law, Laura, is very involved in the equine community.
I urge you to vote for John Klecker for City Council District 3. He is the right person to follow in Dick Dewar’s footsteps.
M. Beth Copenhaver
Aiken