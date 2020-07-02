Judith Evans a Holocaust survivor, barely 5 feet tall was a dynamo. An active force in The International Faith Council, Judith hosted tours Aiken's landmark synagogue for congregation members of the local churches and and for her Life Long Learning USC Aiken students. She served vital religious and administrative roles as a member of the synagogue.
Judith presented engrossing lectures to many organizations throughout Aiken and her adult education classes classes at USC Aiken were always filled to capacity.
She rests next to her husband in Israel. She will be greatly missed.
Laurie Greene
Aiken