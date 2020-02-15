I would like to congratulate two U.S. Senators for their courageous votes on the impeachment of Donald Trump.
Sen. Doug Jones from Alabama, a Democrat up for reelection in a red state, who, knowing by doing this, will put his reelection in jeopardy and still voted his conscience and upheld the Constitution and the oath he took.
The second is Mitt Romney from Utah, a Republican and a man with strong moral and religious beliefs. He put the people, God and the Constitution of the United States above his party (Republican) and voted to convict Donald Trump on the first article of impeachment. He will now suffer the wrath of an insulting, arrogant, demeaning, harsh president who acts like a 5-year-old if you don’t agree with him. He will also now be shunned by the rest of the Republican Party that didn’t have the courage or integrity to stand up against this tyrant.
My hope is South Carolina and the rest of the country will finally wake up and take a stance of resistance against Trump in November.
Mike Libber
Beech Island