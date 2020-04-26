The coronavirus pandemic has thrown our lives into confusion. So much that is familiar has been stripped away, and it is easy to become panicked and distressed. But I would like to remind all of us that we have a ready remedy for this: reaching out to our father in prayer. Even when events seem incomprehensible, he is in charge.
Each year, a day is designated as the National Day of Prayer, a day when Christians all over the U.S. devote themselves to prayer, asking for God's guidance and blessing on our nation. Now more than ever, we are in need of the Lord's protection. The theme for this year's celebration of prayer is "Pray God's Glory Across the Earth." Two services have been planned for the National Day of Prayer on May 7, one at noon in front of the municipal building on Laurens Street, and one at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 6:45. Everyone is invited to attend.
In this time of uncertainty, we are not sure if we will be able to meet together for these services, but even if the shelter at home directive is not lifted, we can still pray at home. Our geographical location makes no difference to the Father. We can pray for protection, for healing, for guidance, for creative solutions to the problems facing us during this pandemic, and for peace. Please join with us on May 7.
Lynn Stewart
Aiken