The current pandemic is serious business. It gives us a wake-up call for our vulnerability. We call out to the government and to the medical community for help, and to one another for care and caution. We thank the medical community and our public servants for all they are doing. The one we need to be calling out to above all others is God, through his son Jesus Christ.
“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior…” I Timothy 2: 1-3 NIV
Join us for the Aiken National Day of Prayer service on Thursday, May 7. There are three events:
Stand and pray with us together as we are able at noon Thursday on the corner of Haynes Avenue and Laurens Street in downtown Aiken.
Attend a drive-in service in the parking lot at Calvary Chapel, 390 Croft Mill Road from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Stay in your car and listen on your radio.
Log onto the National Day of Prayer website from 8-10 p.m. for a live broadcast of the National Observance at www.nationaldayofprayer.org or Facebook Live.
Whatever your choice, please pray for this nation and its leadership. “if… My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14
Roger Rollins
National Day of Prayer committee member