In the 27 years we’ve made Aiken our home, we’ve generally been pleased with how elected officials and city administrators have managed our city.
But every once in a while, you hear about a decision – by city council, the school board, administrators – that seems to make no sense.
You suspect that a connected person just used their influence to get something done that benefits them – and may or may not benefit the community.
Not being “connected” yourself, you know you’re unlikely to get the full story. It’s frustrating, and it feels powerless.
But there is one powerful tool we all have: Our vote.
In a city the size of Aiken, it sometimes seems that leadership positions get passed around among a tight-knit group of associates.
We can use the power of our vote on Nov. 5 to elect leaders who aren’t part of that “inside” group, someone who will look out for our community more than for each other.
District 3 is lucky to have a candidate for City Council who more than fits the bill: John Brecht.
John is a man of impeccable character, who has been an involved and caring citizen of Aiken for 34 years.
John has no personal or political agenda; he will look out for the interests of his neighbors and his community.
What John does have is a backbone. He’ll ensure transparency and be a strong advocate for the citizens of District 3.
We strongly endorse John Brecht for City Council.
Karen and Tom Gutmann
Aiken