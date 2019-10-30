John Brecht’s creative, nonpartisan approach is key to finding successful strategies for balancing Aiken’s economic growth and preserving its unique beauty and heritage. John’s sincerity, keen observation, and his listening and communication skills invite the diverse perspectives from our community that are needed to find and implement innovative, successful solutions to the challenges of Aiken’s growth.
As a family man for over three decades, John has deeply valued the qualities that make Aiken “The South’s Best Small Town.” Aiken’s friendly neighborhoods, tree-lined parkways, central urban forest, vibrant downtown, abundance of cultural, educational and recreational resources, and stable city government make Aiken a great town for growing families and friendships.
John knows that these qualities are attributable to Aiken’s robust growth. He will will work hard and creatively to grow Aiken into its best and brightest future. Vote for John Brecht for City Council District 3 on Nov. 5.
LINDA PRIOR HUNLEY
Aiken