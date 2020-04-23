The reason for the federal government is for the protection of the collective. Our representative in the U.S. House is Joe Wilson. Rep. Wilson has voted against the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
He said it was because, "It was not possible to review the repercussions… I could not in good faith vote for a bill that could harm my community more than helps."
The operative word there, in my opinion, is "could," another excuse he gave was that he couldn't read it. This is a synopsis of Rep. Wilson's record. He's opposed disaster relief, consumer protection, racial equality, LGBT rights, taxing the wealthy, labor rights and countering Russian interference. (If you don't believe the Russians interfered in our elections I've got the "perfect" bridge for you.) Here are a few things he has supported: nationalizing right-to-work, taxing the middle class, big business and domestic surveillance.
I volunteered to clean up the aftermath of 9/11, so I know a little about doing for someone who couldn't do for themselves. When I first started at Ground Zero, there was an issue with a lack of PPE. I labored there for seven months and the amounts of glass and asbestos I ingested because I didn't start with the proper PPE changed my life. Our representative doesn't think COVID-19 is worth his vote.
I've been in his office in Washington he's got all the trophies a 20-year veteran should, except empathy. It appears to me the only thing Wilson wants to protect is himself. Joe's gotta go.
James Horch
Aiken