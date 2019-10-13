When U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson shouted at President Obama “you lie” during a State of the Union address he embarrassed himself, his constituents and our state. He has done it again with his Sept. 17 letter to the editor.
Does he not understand it was the Bush administration that lied to get us into war in the Middle East? That being said, we agree we have the bravest, best trained and best equipped military in the world. However, did Trump actually do that or did Congress appropriate the funding?
Contrary to his letter, President Obama was the first president to demand our NATO allies increase their share of defense spending. President Trump has not held our allies accountable, he has alienated long-time allies and embarrassed our country at every international meeting he attends.
He uses his bullying tactics with our allies the same way he bullied subcontractors when he developed real estate. He does not “foster partnerships with allies across the world to maintain stability and peace.” He is trying to breakup NATO and help Putin and Russia gain ascendance in Europe and the Middle East. He has not stabilized the Middle East; rather he is accelerating the hatred of Iran for Saudi Arabia and vice versa. And this can lead to a war we do not want.
Wilson says that “America won’t take a back seat to anyone.” What he means is that he doesn’t want America to be the world leader in stabilizing the Middle East or saving the planet from global warming/climate change.
We agree the Iran deal President Trump is pulling out of was far from perfect. Iran was funding terrorists and developing nuclear weapons; however, it could have been the start of further negotiations. The deal assured the world that Iran would stop production of nuclear weapons for a certain timeframe. Since Trump pulled out of the deal they are still funding terrorists and developing nuclear weapons. Iran also may have attacked a Saudi refinery.
Wilson also brags about Trump and his success in Afghanistan. How is his plan different than Obama’s? Both rely on drone strikes and bringing troops home.
He also sites the Paris Climate Accord as flawed. What is Trump's answer to climate change? First of all, Trump is trying to rid the federal government of all scientists to “prove” he is right on climate change. Then, he wants to decrease automobile gas mileage standards and grant oil leases off South Carolina's coast so big oil companies can continue to pollute the planet.
Wilson's letter illustrates that he is a Trump puppet. I understand why Wilson is afraid to hold a town hall where constituents might be able to ask questions.
Tom and Michele Springsteen
Aiken