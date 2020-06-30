After three-and-a-half years of the Trump presidency, the experiment to elect an a non-politician, reality show outsider has clearly failed. He hasn't drained the Swamp; if anything, he and his family have boldly used the Presidency for their financial self-interest. He hasn't replaced Obamacare. He hasn't expanded our aging infrastructure, and hasn't made Mexico pay for a border wall. He hasn't successfully renegotiated our trade treaties and hasn't made a favorable, long-term deal with the Chinese. He hasn’t shamed NATO or WHO members to pay more of their share.
Instead, he is the most impulsive, ill-informed, morally challenged and racist president in history. He is a pathological liar. He can't keep Cabinet members and appointees, has no loyalty to anyone but himself and actively divides our country.
He's badly managed a pandemic, in which America is now the public health embarrassment of the world. He refuses to listen to science, and fails to protect America from both future pandemics and destructive global warming. He blames China and coronavirus testing as the cause of 120,000 deaths. He has no empathy for the lost citizens of our nation to this illness. He confuses "law and order" with timely, necessary racial tolerance and police reform.
His tweets are infantile, hostile and insulting. His verbal comments are crass and cringe worthy. He calls our the press Fake News and Enemy of the People, phrases Russia uses to describe journalists. He is easily manipulated by compliments from immoral and murderous leaders, like Vladimir Putin.
Is this the legacy America is proud of? He is only one of three presidents who have been impeached and two presidents that failed to get a majority of the popular vote. And he’s already trying to interfere with mail-in voting because he claims – without proof – that it is fraudulent.
What is he afraid of in November? It’s more about the thrill of victory than leading this nation. He’s spent less time actually doing the job of the president than playing golf at his courses or holding his infamous rallies, to stir up conflict and division.
Yes, Joe Biden isn't the most exciting candidate. But after almost four years of exhausting dysfunction, we need healing and reason. After over 30 years of government experience, Biden can heal the nation. It is sad how America has gotten used to Trump’s outrageous behavior. We move from crisis to crisis on a daily basis, no longer shocked by what he says or does.
President Trump needs to be voted out of office in November. A non vote is a vote for Trump. Enough is enough; America needs to be rehabilitated and it's honor restored. Not voting Trump out of office will ruin this nation after four more years of him. Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney, Gens. Mattis and Kelly, and now John Bolton are finally realizing this. Independents like myself have known this for awhile. There has never been as critical a election. Everyone needs to vote like never before.
Douglas Brandt
Aiken