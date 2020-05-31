Letters by local Trump critics invariably come up with novel reasons to blast him. Three recents are condemnation of his reliance on family members, controversy over comparing him to Winston Churchill and his handling of the pandemic. As usual, these writers like Democrats and leftist media – say nothing positive about this president.
Trump is accused of nepotism by engaging his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka in White House affairs. In 1961, Jack Kennedy named his brother Robert as attorney general and no one complained.
Kushner supports the many positive aspects of Trump’s programs. He is a force in U.S. support of our great ally Israel. He has taken plenty of heat and never retaliated. Shame on his Harvard graduating class of ’03 which shunned him at its 15th reunion. He’s in good company there.
At its tricentennial in 1936, Harvard shunned FDR (class of ’01). The shoe was on the other foot then. FDR championed the working poor while Harvard embraced the elite. Ivanka Trump continues to support issues facing working mothers and was an economic success in her own right prior to the election.
Comparing Churchill to Trump has considerable validity. Both had similar governing styles. On coming to office in 1940, Churchill galvanized the stagnant, Whitehall government and lobbied aggressively to strike against an emerging Nazi Germany. He pressured FDR to get the U.S. involved sooner, not later. He acted in stark contrast to the weak, vacillating policy of his predecessor Neville Chamberlain, who had caved to Hitler at Munich in 1938 and rarely took a stand on anything, least of all England’s great enemy. What more proof is needed to believe the old axiom history repeats itself?
A third letter writer condemns Trump for criticizing COVID-19 testing. Trump merely said the same person may test negative one day and positive a week later. Trump’s focus is the development and quick production of a vaccine. The writer criticizes Trump’s “syntax” – which, while often convoluted, does represent a complete thought – unlike the comments of Biden, who recently stated that he “would beat Joe Biden” – another of his egregious gaffes.
The writer denigrates Trump’s intellect. What word might he use to express that of Joe Biden’s? Ignored is the remarkable job the administration is done in getting the necessary equipment and supplies to the 50 states and ramping up production of the same to a wartime level.
As has always been the case, Democrat extremists and left wing media continue to do Americans a grave disservice. It often appears they are more interested in slamming Trump than ending the pandemic. It’s always easier to blame Trump. But the American public sees through this and will re-elect Trump in November in the greatest landslide vote since Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale.
James Haviland
Aiken