Last July my wife was admitted to Aiken Regional Medical Centers for several days through the emergency room for a heart condition and a case of pneumonia. Her treatment was excellent, but the subsequent billing has become a problem.
We expected a bill from the hospital for her part of the charges after our insurance, Humana Medicare Advantage, had sent us the explanation of benefits. What we did not expect but received in August was a bill from Cogent Healthcare of Georgia, Los Angeles, CA, for the services of three doctors who were not hospital employees. Aiken Regional contracts with Cogent for the services of these doctors. My wife, in fact, did not see two of the doctors during her stay, but they may have consulted on her case. Our Humana plan has a local preferred provider organization, PPO, that includes Aiken Regional, but because these three doctors are not in the “network,” Humana rejected the claim and paid nothing.
Humana did send us an EBO that reduced the charges from several thousand to hundreds of dollars for us to pay. We called the hospital when we got the Cogent bill, and the staff agreed it did not sound right and to not pay the bill; they were going to correct the problem. Now, we have gotten a final notice from Cogent threatening to turn the charges over to a collection agency.
Granted you do not worry about charges when you are in the emergency room, but anyone who is having an elective procedure wants to use a doctor or hospital that is in the PPO. If Aiken Regional chooses to employ independent contractors to serve as staff physicians, as is their right, it should be made clear to any and all patients especially if there is a PPO involved. I would be surprised if this has not happened to other folks using Aiken Regional.
F.A. Townsend Jr.
Aiken