In a letter I sent in to the Aiken Standard, printed February 2019, I stated that Donald Trump’s nightmares were about to begin. The midterm elections in November 2018 had turned the House majority to the Democrats. No longer did he have his protectors, Speaker Paul Ryan, Reps. Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy. The first two years of Trump’s presidency, there was no oversight from Congress which is in the Constitution. The Democrats took over the House January 2019 and now we have an impeachment inquiry. It didn’t take long.
One of the sad things is how Trump and his allies have smeared solid patriotic Americans. What has been said about Lt. Col. Vindman is just one example and he didn’t have “bone spurs” but served in the military honorably.
President Trump has blocked testimony from many people close to the administration. If they had something good to say about him, why stop them?
The Mueller report was enough to get this inquiry going even after the way Attorney General Barr handled it. Then came the whistleblower’s complaint concerning the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian President Zelensky. That really got things cranked up. It was a perfect call, Trump said.
Trump tweeted “Read the transcript. It’s exact.” That’s typical Trump, a lie. Testimony under oath has been given that there are serious omissions in the transcript. Also, the actual transcript was put into top secret files to cover it up. If it isn’t one thing, it’s something else.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken