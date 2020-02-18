I have had bad experiences with the billing department at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, as have other writers.
A year ago this month I was in Aiken Regional for a medical procedure.
It went very well and I was very happy with the hospital’s care.
In November 2019 I received a bill for $914.72 from the hospital for self-administered drugs from that stay. Medicare wouldn't cover it nor would my supplemental health insurance because of the way they had classified it.
We called the Aiken Regional billing department when we got the bill, and they promptly reduced it to $457.36 – but those charges stood. I paid the bill the same month.
Interesting they tell you before you go in the hospital … ”bring your own drugs.” I was billed for the same type of drugs I brought with me plus acetaminophen.
I am trying to work with my Part D drug plan for reimbursement for the bill. The drug plan company called the hospital billing department the middle of February and was told I had not paid the bill which was incorrect. They would not give them the 11-digit NDC code the drug plan company requested. I had to do this on my own with the hospital. The drug plan insurance company, who I am insured with, has denied my claim. At this point I am appealing this decision.
Robert Davidson
Aiken