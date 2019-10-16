The story of Ms. Iselin’s role in the founding of a County Hospital was recounted in a letter several days ago.
Perhaps the story of Mrs. Iselin’s gift, and her fondness for card games, could be told on a commemorative marker placed close to the original site of the hospital.
It was 1917 when Aiken’s first hospital came about, housed in a handsome, wood-framed structure at the end of a row of stately homes along Richland Avenue.
It was almost 20 years later that the current masonry structure was built, set back from the street and behind the older building which was razed for parking.
