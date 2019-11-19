To quote a recent edition of the paper, "Bruce Wheelon, who is running for District 8, said reversing decisions Aiken County School Board members made in January 2018 to redraw school attendance zones on Aiken's Southside is his goal."
Partisanship entered the school board debate the other night when the Republican Party moderator repeatedly allowed one candidate to speak beyond the established time limits for responses (Bruce Wheelon, who is running for District 8). During one such overrun, Wheelon injected into the discussion reversing decisions Aiken County School Board members made in January 2018 to redraw school attendance zones.
This seems to be the same platform upon which some members of the current, discordant, board ran in the last election cycle. Some in the community consider reversing the attendance zones as a coded reference to re-segregating the district along economic and racial lines. To quote a famous song from the last century: “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear, you’ve got to be carefully taught.”
Is someone who forcefully suggests moving backwards the right person to set the future direction of the education of our students and the selection of the next superintendent?
Peter DeLorme
Windsor