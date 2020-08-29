There are a lot of letters written to this paper that denigrate the president. For example, he is a racist, a misogynist, a xenophobe, a Putin puppet. Or, he is destroying the country. He is so dangerous.
What is sad about all this hate is the actual lack of any proof for any of these accusations. From day one, CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the mainstream media attacked Trump, called him horrible names and never showed him any respect. None. Shameful.
Unless you took your brain out of your head you must realize they do not report the news anymore, they are mouthpieces for the DNC. The man could end world hunger and they would only speak negative of him. So, this is all you have heard for the last few years and you have been brainwashed.
Now, I admit, I am not a Trump fan, at least I am not a fan of his personality. But what I do is look at the direction his policy is going. Working to bring jobs back to our country, trying to stop illegal immigration, protecting our first and second amendment rights, holding China accountable, supporting our police and military, and working to end late term abortion. Now, are these bad things?
Meanwhile, the Democrats are pleased with the violence of BLM (who are Marxists), Antifa (who are really fascists), and are happy with the communist loving Bernie Sanders, the socialist AOC, and so forth. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is calling for unrest in the streets.
They are against religion, free speech, and individual rights. And, this is the icing on the cake, they want men to be able to have abortions. Now, unlike the attacks on Trump, these are true statements, as they actually announce these things and it is not fantasy. This is the Democratic Party of today.
Fine, you do not like Trump, but really, what is he doing that is so bad? And, as far as the pandemic goes, it was not his fault, he reacted quickly. I doubt Obama or Biden would have done much better. Actually, he energized production to meet the virus threat. So, if you hate freedom (real freedom), enjoy higher taxes, enjoy criminals running free as they are simply let out of jail, or never prosecuted, and absolutely hate prosperity, by all means, vote Democrat.
I for one, hope you actually understand what is at stake and vote to support our constitution.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken