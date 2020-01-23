Roses and onions.
Just when I thought nothing would top Jack DeVine's Dec. 11 column on bananas and impeachment which was like reading a book of children's fables; Steve Geddes wrote a letter to the editor after possibly consuming too much Trump kool aid as his submission was titled "DeVine's book can help bring people together."
A group of like-minded panelist at the library is a far cry from a sincere effort of getting community members on the same page.
Who was there with a dissenting voice?
I have read DeVine's articles over the years and and bringing the entire community together is not his strong suit. However, I am open to review the evidence of his efforts. Like most people, Geddes made a recommendation that everyone should read the book – even after admitting to just covering 10%. Is the other 90% just not relevant? Based on that assertion 10% is all required to make an informed opinion. Let this be a warning when reading opinion articles; maybe 10% is enough to see both sides of the story.
Long time radio personality Paul Harvey would often sign off with "that's the rest of the story."
Thank goodness it wasn't "and that's my 10% of the story."
Lumus Vick
North Augusta