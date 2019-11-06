We have Stephen Pearcy lamenting against Mr. DeVine’s Ukraine analysis. I read the transcript, start to finish. Yes, the Ukrainian President asks for help with weapons. Yes, Trump asks for cooperation with our Justice Department about election interference. No threats, no withholding of aid, nada. Later, in the conversation, Biden’s name does come up as a concern of corruption.
Again no threats. By the way, regardless of whether Biden is running for office, he is not immune from reviews of his possible corruption. Do you honestly believe that Hunter Biden received millions because of his brilliance? To quote Joe Biden, “C’Mon man.” Also, we never give any foreign aid without the expectation of something in return, some support, help, or anything that benefits our country.
We have Robert Stubblefield complaining about the correctness of the true cost of illegal immigration. Sure, the number may not be 100% correct, just like the calculations for GDP, unemployment, homelessness and other government numbers are never truly 100% correct. But he ends accusing those creating the number as prejudiced against illegal immigrants. I am against any illegal actions, so does that make me prejudiced against criminals? So be it.
Then we have Maxine Dexter’s lament about the Electoral College. Thank God for for our system as it is. Have you been paying attention to the decay, drugs, crime and homelessness in almost all of our major cities? Gee, wouldn’t it be nice to leave the running of the country to the Democrats who also run and ruin those cities? They can overload the popular vote, as they did for Hillary, disenfranchising most of America. No thank you.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken